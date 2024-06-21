Making news
NA Chairman meets with Russian President
The top legislator congratulated Russia over the successful organisation of Russia’s 2024 presidential election, and comprehensive achievements the country has obtained under the leadership of President Putin.
Chairman Man said that Vietnam always values the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and remembers the wholehearted support and assistance that the people of the former Soviet Union and Russia nowadays have given to Vietnam.
Vietnam determines that relations with Russia are of strategic importance, and Russia is the most important partner in Vietnam's foreign policy, he said, adding that Vietnam wants to promote cooperation with Russia in all fields, for the common interests of the two peoples, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.
He affirmed inter-parliamentary cooperation as one of the important pillars in friendship and cooperation between the two countries, saying that it has been continuously strengthened.
He briefed President Putin on outcomes of inter-parliamentary collaboration between the two countries, saying that the Vietnamese NA a signed cooperation agreement with Russia’s Federation Council and State Duma. Both sides are discussing to renew the agreement this year, which adds specific cooperation contents between the Friendship Parliamentary Group of Vietnam and the Cooperation Group with the Vietnamese National Assembly of the Russian Federation Council.
He introduced a number of specific orientations and cooperation activities expected to be carried out by the two countries' legislatures in the near future to contribute to Vietnam - Russia relations.
Chairman Man highly valued President Putin's valuable contributions to the development of relations between the two countries, and hoped the President continue to support and promote ties between the two countries' legislatures.
President Putin, for his part, agreed with Chairman Man’s assessment of the relations between the two countries and their legislatures.
He underlined the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and collaboration between the countries’ political parties, while highlighting the fine relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the United Russia party, as well as between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Federal Assembly of Russia.
This is a basis for boosting the ties between two parliaments, building a legal corridor and legal foundation to strengthen the Vietnam – Russia relations, he said, wishing the Vietnamese NA approve and promote the implementation of the two countries’ bilateral activities.
He stressed promoting ties with ASEAN as Russia’s priority direction, saying that the cooperation will create space for development of both sides.
President Putin said he is looking forward to welcoming an official visit to Russia by Chairman Man at the invitation of Chairman of State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin./.