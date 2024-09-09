NA Chairman meets Vietnamese in Russia

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man lays a wreath at the monument dedicated unknown martyrs in Moscow. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man met the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia on September 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to the country.



Briefing them on the situation at home, the top legislator said the Party, State, and NA are working to maintain growth, control inflation, stabilise the macro economy, and ensure social welfare.



Man lauded solidarity among the community and stressed that over the past time, the State has issued new policies, and amended and supplemented some others in order to materialise the Party’s guidelines towards overseas Vietnamese (OVs).

The leader expressed his hope that Vietnamese in Russia will carry forward national traditions, support each other, comply to local law, and actively integrate into the host society, contributing to the development of Russia, as well as the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.



They were also urged to preserve the Vietnamese language and culture, and make more contributions to the development of the homeland.



Earlier, the NA Chairman and his entourage laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Moscow.

The three-day visit, the first by Man in his capacity as the NA Chairman and the first by a key Vietnamese leader this year, follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam in June. It aims to concretise the joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership, on the basis of the 30-year achievements of implementing the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and Russia, helping to promote and strengthen the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in general and the close ties between the Vietnamese NA, and the State Duma and the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia in particular.



It also expects to realise cooperation agreements reached in the phone talks between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Vladimir Putin on August 8.



Man is scheduled to hold talks with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin. The two leaders will also co-chair the third session of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.



The Vietnamese top legislator will also hold talks with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina of the Russian Federation Ivanovna Matviyenko and sign a new cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the Federation Council.



His agenda includes meetings with high-ranking leaders of the Russian State and major political parties. He will also receive leaders from regions of Russia that have cooperation ties with Vietnam, representatives from the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association, and veterans who fought in Vietnam./.