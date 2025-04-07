NA Chairman meets IPU Secretary-General on IPU-150 sidelines

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong at their meeting in Tashkent on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man had a meeting with Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong on the sidelines of the 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 6 afternoon.

Expressing his delight at meeting the IPU Secretary-General – a close friend of the Vietnamese NA – again, Man thanked Chungong for his sentiments towards and assistance for Vietnam, which have helped foster the Vietnam – IPU cooperation.

Chungong appreciated the Vietnamese NA’s consistent support for the IPU to successfully carry out programmes, strategies, and priority activities, especially the country’s hosting of the IPU-132 in 2015, which adopted the historic Hanoi Declaration that helped the IPU become the first international organisation to mention the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in 2023, which issued a statement on “The role of youth in accelerating the achievement of the SDGs through digital transformation and innovation”.

The Secretary-General expressed admiration for the achievements made by Vietnam and its legislative body while highly valuing the country’s proposals regarding IPU activities and multilateral parliamentary cooperation in general.

He affirmed his continued support for the Vietnamese legislature to build up its capacity in multilateral parliamentary diplomacy, apply science and technology to its activities, and further promote its role and contributions within the IPU. He also thanked and praised Vietnam’s willingness to host important IPU events in the future.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to closely coordinate and further strengthen Vietnam – IPU cooperation in the time to come.

Man took the occasion to invite the IPU Secretary-General to visit Vietnam again. Chungong gladly accepted the invitation./.