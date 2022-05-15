NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for official visit to Laos





The visit is being made at the invitation of President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane.



This is the first official visit to Laos by a senior leader of Vietnam in the Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, and also the first by Hue as Chairman of the Vietnamese NA. Hue is also the first foreign parliamentary leader to visit Laos since the country’s 11th National Party Congress and the 9th-tenure NA’s first session.

Hue is being accompanied by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai; NA Secretary General and Head of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong; Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha; Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie K'dam; Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh; and Chairman of the NA Committee for Defence and Security Le Tan Toi, among others.



The visit takes place amid a number of important activities being held in the Vietnam - Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year to mark the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties of the two countries (September 5) and 45 years since the signing of the Laos - Vietnam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18).



Vietnam and Laos are neighbours with a traditional and close-knit friendship founded by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, and Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, and nurtured by generations of both countries' leaders and people.



Bilateral cooperation has been strengthened over the time and people of Vietnam and Laos have always walked side by side in the struggles for national liberation as well as national construction and development in each country.



Vietnam is currently among three leading foreign investors in Laos./.