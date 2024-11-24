NA Chairman addresses 11th Plenary Session of Int’l Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man underlined Vietnam's unwavering support for initiatives that contribute to global and regional peace and stability in an address at the opening of the 11th Plenary Session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 24.

A guest speaker, Man said Vietnam supports the settlement of global conflicts and disputes through peaceful measures, no threat or use of force, and compliance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

He lauded efforts by President of the Cambodian People's Party and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the Cambodian National Assembly in holding the IPTP 11, stressing that Cambodia's success story in consolidating peace, reconciliation and national development stands as a testament to the noble goal of building a more peaceful, prosperous, and civilised world where people coexist with tolerance.

Vietnam is a peace-loving nation, with a long-standing tradition of tolerance, compassion, and harmony. Having experienced numerous wars for national independence and reunification, Vietnam particularly values peace, stability, and friendship, ensuring that every citizen can enjoy independence, freedom, prosperity and happiness, he said.

To build peace, Man stated that the first step is to promote mutual understanding and narrow the differences between countries and nations. It is also essential to work together to foster sustainable and inclusive development, addressing the root causes of poverty and inequality, as this will create a solid foundation for a peaceful and tolerant world, he noted.

The top Vietnamese legislator underscored that respecting international law and promoting multilateralism, particularly the UN's central role, is the most civilised approach to preventing war and conflict.

In this spirit, Man expressed his confidence that parliaments and parliamentarians will play an active role and have a significant voice in promoting the rule of law, building trust, and fostering mutual respect, aiming at finding sustainable peaceful solutions to regional disputes and pressing global challenges.

He affirmed Vietnam's strong support for Cambodia's efforts to step up dialogue, reconciliation, and cooperation, stating as a neighbour of Cambodia, Vietnam believes that Cambodia's successful experiences in national development and building of friendly relations and cooperation with neighbouring countries will contribute to promoting peace and cooperation, both regionally and globally.

At the event, President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen shared his country's journey in nation building, reconciliation, and overcoming divisions to obtain peace and national unification. He expressed his profound gratitude for the Vietnamese military's assistance in liberating and unifying Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocide regime, as well as the neighbour’s respect for its independence, autonomy, and decisions.

He also highlighted Cambodia's recent achievements in international integration, its role as a responsible member of the international community, and efforts to address current global challenges, stressing the significance of a win-win approach and the need for dialogue and cooperation in building peace.

During the session, delegates discussed measures to promote peace, reconciliation, and tolerance through investment in a unified structure for peacebuilding and development cooperation among peace-loving nations and stakeholders. They emphasised the crucial role of the parliamentary and state diplomacy in advancing peace, development, and compliance with international law, justice, and trade.

The IPTP operates under the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), an international organisation established in 2017 by UAE diplomats and current GCTP President Ahmed Bin Mohamed Aljarwan. The organisation aims at promoting a culture of peace and combating discrimination and extremism.

Cambodia holds the IPTP presidency for 2023-2024 and houses the GCTP's Asia-Pacific regional headquarters. IPTP has established cooperation agreements with some 40 national and regional parliaments and has the observer status at the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The Vietnamese NA is not a member of the IPTP and this is the first time it has engaged in an IPTP session.

IPTP 11, themed "A Quest for Peace, Reconciliation and Tolerance” in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, features discussions on promoting peace architecture, peacebuilding, reconciliation and tolerance; the collective power of governments, parliaments, and society; and strengthening multilateralism, cooperation and partnerships for inclusive coexistence and connectivity. The event will last until November 26./.