More solidarity needed to overcome difficulties under Party's leadership: scholars

The Politburo's call for the entire Party, people, and army's absolute trust in the Party's leadership is truly necessary to continue exciting and promoting the great national solidarity tradition, Dr. Phan Xuan Dung, Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), has said.



In response to the Politburo's appeal in its notice on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s health on July 18, Dung stated that the Vietnamese nation and people are led by only one party - the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which leads the country from one victory to another. Therefore, the people absolutely trust the Party's leadership.



He expressed his belief that with the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam can overcome difficulties and challenges, thus achieving even greater victories, first successfully implementing the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and moving towards the 14th National Party Congress.



In recent times, the intellectual community, including VUSTA’s members, have been striving to carry out the tasks assigned by the Party and State, contributing to giving consultancy and feedback and disseminating knowledge serving the building and perfection of the socialist regime, and the country’s socio-economic development, he said.



Phan Tan, Deputy Director of the Social Sciences Publishing House under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, said he completely agrees with the Politburo’s assignment of President To Lam to be in charge of the affairs of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat with responsibilities and power regulated by the Politburo.



He also expressed his support for the Politburo’s appeal to the entire Party, people and army to maintain their absolute confidence in the Party leadership and the State management, strengthen solidarity and unity, and joint efforts in carrying forward the important and comprehensive achievements the country has recorded, striving to overcome difficulties and challenges to complete the targets set by the 13th National Party Congress.



Tan held that the call has helped consolidate the confidence of the public and Party members nationwide in the cause of national construction in the direction selected by President Ho Chi Minh, and affirmed the continuation of building a pure, strong Party and administration to which Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is always dedicated.



Bui Thi An, President of the Intellectual Women's Association and head of the Women's Science Club of the Hanoi Federation of Labour, also highlighted national unity and the public’s absolute confidence in the Party leadership.



Sharing Tan’s views, An spoke highly of the Politburo’s call and stressed that the whole political system needs to uphold such achievements and work harder to complete the set targets.



The more difficulties come, the more solidarity, unity, consensus and absolute trust in the Party leadership and the State management we need to move forward, she said./.

VNA