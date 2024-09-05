Making news
More congratulations to Vietnam on 79th National Day
Sending a congratulatory letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres described this as the moment for remembering the importance of promoting the Sustainable Development Goals, resolving the climate crisis, expanding opportunities for all, appealing for solidarity and shared solutions to be boosted to obtain peace, sustainable development, and guaranteed human rights, and together building a better future for people in Vietnam and around the world.
In his message of congratulations to General Secretary and President Lam, King of the UK Charles III highly valued the two countries’ relations and expressed his hope that Vietnam and the UK will maintain close cooperation in globally important issues such as peace, prosperity, environment, and climate change for the sake of both countries’ future generations.
Highlighting his country’s long-standing ties with Vietnam, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier recalled his visit to the Southeast Asian nation earlier this year. He said he believes that the two countries will continue to further intensify their diverse bonds in the time ahead and jointly weather current global challenges.
President of France Emmanuel Macron noted with satisfaction his country’s cooperation with Vietnam to keep pursuing dynamic commitments, along with the development of exchanges and collaboration across the board, from bilateral to multilateral aspects. He also applauded Vietnam’s efforts to secure a sustainable future through energy transition, affirming France’s support for it to achieve this goal.
Meanwhile, Governor General of Canada Mary May Simon lauded the time-tested friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as the strides in bilateral relations as seen in the maintenance of regular consultation mechanisms, mutual visits, and close cooperation at multilateral forums. She voiced her hope that Vietnam and Canada will sustain this trend to develop bilateral connections in all spheres.
On this occasion, King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander extended congratulations to General Secretary and President Lam.
President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa said in his congratulatory message to Lam that his country wishes to unceasingly promote and strengthen the good friendship with Vietnam.
The French Communist Party sent congratulations to the CPV Central Committee. Meanwhile, First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Diosdado Cabello Rondon offered greetings to General Secretary and President Lam.
Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo also sent congratulations to the top leader of Vietnam.
Congratulating Vietnam on the 79th National Day, Deputy Chairman and head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Budagov conveyed greetings to Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat Luong Cuong.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Yvan Gil sent a similar letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son./.