More congratulations sent to new State President of Vietnam
Leaders of Cambodia, Singapore, Italy, Kazakhstan, Finland, and the United Russia party have offered congratulations to Luong Cuong on his election as State President of Vietnam.
Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet expressed his confidence that under the leadership and vision of President Cuong, Vietnam will continue reaping socio-economic development achievements for the sake of its people and to actively contribute to international forums. He said he believes that the two countries’ long-standing relationship, based on the motto of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability, will grow more strongly for the common benefits of their people.
Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev voiced his belief that with rich experience in state affairs, Cuong will promote the effective performance of major socio-economic development tasks of Vietnam, and enhance the country’s stature in the international arena. He also showed the determination to comprehensively step up the Vietnam - Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, including dialogue between the Untied Russia party and the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Meanwhile, President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam held that the strategic partnership between the two countries has been thriving in various spheres, particularly trade - investment, security - defence, education, and human resources development. He called for expanding cooperation to new areas such as clean energy, carbon credit, digital economy, and cooperation at multilateral forums, including ASEAN, to bring the Vietnam - Singapore relations to a new height. On this occasion, he invited President Cuong to pay a state visit to Singapore at a suitable point of time.
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella lauded the strong cohesion and friendship between the two countries, noting his optimism about the development of bilateral relations as well as the ties between Italy and ASEAN.
On this occasion, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb also sent congratulatory letters to State President Cuong./.