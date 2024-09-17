More condolences, assistance to Vietnam over Typhoon Yagi impact

The scene of a landslide that results in two fatalities in Yen Ninh ward, Yen Bai city. (Photo: VNA)

Demonstrating solidarity and sympathy with Vietnam over the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi, leaders from countries around the world have continued to send letters, telegrams and messages of condolences to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



In their messages, Cambodia’s Acting Head of State Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and National Assembly President Khuon Sudary expressed their confidence that Vietnam will overcome this difficult time with resilience.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed India’s readiness to support Vietnam, helping those affected by the storm to overcome difficulties and restore normality into their lives.



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon pledged willingness to assist Vietnam in overcoming the aftermath of the typhoon and returning to stability as soon as possible.



Pope Francis, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, and President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan also cabled messages of condolence, expressing their sympathies to the Southeast Asian nation for its typhoon-induced losses.



On this occasion, Foreign Ministers of Cambodia, the US, New Zealand, Egypt, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, and Seychelles sent telegrams to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son. Foreign ministries and embassies from various countries also extended their condolences through their websites and social media platforms, expressing sympathy for the damage facing Vietnamese people.



In addition, to help Vietnam recover, countries and many international organisations have promptly provided financial aid, equipment, essential supplies, and expert assistance. Until September 16, 20 nations and organisations had committed or planned to provide over 22 million USD in aid, along with equipment for shelters, clean water, sanitation, and more.



Meanwhile, in response to the call from the Vietnam Fatherland Front, overseas Vietnamese communities have contributed over 600 million VND (24,444 USD). Additionally, they have mobilised and donated up to 19 billion VND./.