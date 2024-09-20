Making news
Miss Cosmo 2024’s costume show honours cultures around the world
A show of national costumes within the Miss Cosmo 2024 beauty contest was organised at the Thung Nham Ecotourism Area in Hoa Lu district, the northern province of Ninh Binh, on September 19 evening, featuring stunning performances by representatives from over 60 countries and territories around the world.
With a theme centred on the spirit of festivals, the show was a rendezvous of distinctive cultural identities of countries around the world. The costumes showcased during the event created a visual feast, honouring the unique and diverse beauty of various cultures.
The show was also the first official activity of Miss Cosmo 2024, giving contestants an opportunity to present themselves to the public.
Head of the event’s organisation board Tran Viet Bao Hoang said Miss Cosmo 2024 offers a great opportunity to introduce the culture and tourism of Ninh Binh to international friends, contributing to promoting local economic development.
He showed his belief that exciting activities in the contest will provide unforgettable experiences for the contestants, helping create a special mark for this year's event.
Miss Cosmo 2024 promises to be one of the most spectacular cultural and artistic events, attracting the attention and support of both domestic and international fans and media. It is professionally organised in accordance with international standards, featuring exciting activities held in major tourist cities across Vietnam. These efforts aim to promote the beauty of the country, its culture, tourism potential, and people to the global community
The next event of Miss Cosmo 2024 in Ninh Binh will be a fashion show themed "Hello Cosmo From Vietnam" at Khe Coc Island, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex, on September 20./.