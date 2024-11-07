Military aircraft crash in Binh Dinh: Both pilots found safe

Colonel Nguyen Van Son (centre), Commander of Air Force Regiment 940, is found at 10:30 on November 6. (Photo: VNA)

Both pilots involved in a military aircraft crash, which occurred during a training flight over Tay Xuan commune in the south central province of Quang Binh’s Tay Son district on November 6, were found safe at night of the same day.

The two pilots were reported to be in stable condition and have been brought down from the mountain.

The search and rescue team found Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Hong Quan, chief flight instructor of the Air Force Regiment 940, at 8:05 pm.

Then, at 10:30 pm, they found Colonel Nguyen Van Son, Commander of Air Force Regiment 940, about 1km away from Quan’s location.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Hong Quan (centre) is found at 8.05 pm on November 6. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, at around 4:30 pm, Quan contacted his unit via mobile phone, indicating he was on a mountain peak, though weak signals made the exact location unclear. He assured them he was in good health.

At around 6.45 pm, the search and rescue team received information from Son’s mobile phone.

The Yak-130 military aircraft took off from Phu Cat airport at 9:55 am for a long-distance and cloud-crossing training session. The accident happened when they tried to land as the landing gear could not be released and their emergency measures did not work. They were able to parachute from the plane at 10:51 am at TB2 shooting range in Tay Son district./.