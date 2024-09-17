Mid-Autumn Festival held for Vietnamese children in Cambodia

The organising board hands over Mid-Autumn Festival gifts to children of Vietnamese origin in the capital of Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)

The Mid-Autumn Festival was held on September 16 for children of Vietnamese families who are studying at the Khmer-Vietnamese Tan Tien Friendship Primary School in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The event, which was jointly held by the Khmer-Vietnamese Association (KVA) in Cambodia, in coordination with its chapter in Phnom Penh, took place in a lively atmosphere, allowing the children to enjoy the joyous and warm Mid-Autumn Festival, filled with beautiful childhood memories.

Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, leaders of the KVA and Phnom Penh chapter, the school's administration, and many parents joined in the festivities with the children.

In his remarks at the festival, KVA President Sim Chy thanked the businesses and philanthropists who supported the organisation of this meaningful programme, adding that through the event, he also encouraged the students to work hard in their study.

Attending the programme, the children had a chance to join many folk games and learn about the significance of the Mid-Autumn Festival. It was also an occasion to help them understand more about the cultural tradition of the homeland and heighten the values of family and community.

On this occasion, the organising board also handed over gifts, including lanterns and moon cakes, to the children with the hope that they would have a warm, joyful, and festive celebration and to encourage their spirit of learning./.