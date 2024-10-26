Malaysian lower house speaker wraps up official visit to Vietnam

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul. (Photo: VNA)



While in Vietnam, the Malaysian leader paid respects to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, held talks with National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and met with Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



His visit holds special significance as it took place when the two nations are looking towards the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership next year, contributing to fostering bilateral friendship and cooperation across all sectors and deepening collaboration between the Vietnamese NA and the Malaysian Parliament.



During the visit, the Vietnamese and Malaysian leaders agreed that over the past half a century, the countries’ relationship has advanced positively and practically, across the Party, State, and people-to-people channels and all fields. Vietnam and Malaysia have worked closely in regional and international forums, such as ASEAN, the UN, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). They form an important part of ASEAN and are accompanying each other to promote economic growth and sharing achievements in science, technology, and energy. Vietnam values and aims to strongly promote its strategic partnership with Malaysia, seeking to make the relationship more practical and effective, with the goal of elevating the ties to new heights. The National Assembly of Vietnam is ready to create favourable conditions for cooperation between the two nations. Both sides should enhance collaboration in investment, technology, tourism, trade, and energy, thereby expanding trade opportunities and maximizing each other's comparative advantages.



To strengthen the strategic partnership further, both sides concurred to increase all-level delegation exchanges, and effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements, contributing to bolstering mutual strategic trust. They said the nations will strive for their bilateral trade goal of 18 billion USD, while making efforts to facilitate imports-exports and minimise trade barriers.



They reached agreements on mutual support for training Vietnamese localities and businesses in Halal production and certification processes, the facilitation of Malaysia’s import of Halal products from Vietnam, and the early signing of a Halal cooperation pact. The sides said they will explore the possibility of establishing direct flights between their popular destinations, facilitating trade and tourism. Enhanced collaboration in human resources, focusing on fields like science, technology, information technology, economy, and educational management, was also agreed upon.



The two sides said they will work with other ASEAN member states to maintain the bloc’s stance on the East Sea issue, promote the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the waters (DOC), and negotiate a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



The sides also discussed a cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s NA and Malaysia’s House of Representatives and Senate to deepen legislative ties.



Malaysia agreed to support the Vietnamese community in the country in terms of residence, employment, education, so that they can contribute to Malaysia’s development as well as to the bilateral relationship./.