Making breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure, governance – key task for coming time: PM

Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the third meeting of the sub-committee for socio-economic affairs of the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi on August 23. (Photo: VNA)

Making breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and governance is the key task for Vietnam in the coming time, Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while concluding the third meeting of the sub-committee for socio-economic affairs of the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi on August 23.