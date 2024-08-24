Making news
Making breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure, governance – key task for coming time: PM
Making breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and governance is the key task for Vietnam in the coming time, Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while concluding the third meeting of the sub-committee for socio-economic affairs of the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi on August 23.
The sub-committee must highlight the task in its socio-economic report, said PM Chinh, who is also head of the sub-committee.
The meeting reviewed the sub-committee’s working results since the last sitting. It also gave opinions on a draft report on five years of implementing the socio-economic development strategy for 2021 - 2030. Also tabled for discussion was the draft orientations and tasks for socio-economic development during 2026 - 2030 before they are submitted to the Politburo and the 10th session of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee.
PM Chinh urged the sub-committee's members to thoroughly grasp the viewpoint “breakthrough development paves the way for stability and then stability helps speed up the renewal process."
He requested that the draft report should highlight the task of making stronger breakthroughs to develop more transparent institutions, sufficient infrastructure and smart governance.
The PM highly appreciated the team who is drafting the report on the assessment of 5 years of implementing the 10-year socio-economic development strategy 2021 - 2030, the direction and tasks of socio-economic development for the 2026 – 2030 period.
He said with their proactiveness and efforts, the draft report features the overall situation, the general development trend of the country and the world. It also highlights new features in the leadership, direction, implementation and the results of carrying out the socio-economic development strategy in the last five year in the context of many unexpected difficulties and challenges.
The draft report also defines the causes and lessons, and forecasts the situation in the coming time. On that basis, it sets out orientations, viewpoints, tasks, and solutions for the coming period.
The PM said that the draft report must correctly assess the existing problems, limitations, difficulties, and challenges to identify the main causes, draw lessons for breakthrough development in the coming period.
He requested the report drafting team to further clarify, supplement, and promote theoretical awareness of socialism and the path to socialism in the country.
In that spirit, PM Chinh asked for the thorough and convincing analysis of the goals, the basis for achieving the goals, the scenarios, the tasks, and the solutions to achieve those goals. In particular, the goals must be both feasible and ambitious to mobilise all parties to achieve them, he noted.
The PM emphasised that the report must include key contents: economic development is the central task; building an independent and self-reliant economy associated with proactive, active international integration; Party building is the key task in which personnel affairs are the most crucial; improving the leadership capacity and combat strength of Party organisations and Party members; building a government with integrity and for the people; and resolutely fighting corruption and negative phenomena./