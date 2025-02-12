Legislature’s 9th extraordinary session to decide on urgent issues

Participants at the openining session of the 15th National Assembly’s 9th extraordinary session on February 12 morning. (Photo: VNA)

The 15th National Assembly’s 9th extraordinary session aims to urgently review and decide on many critical issues serving the streamlining and restructuring of the political system, laying the foundation for personnel work at the 14th National Party Congress, and the elections of the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man stated.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the session on the morning of February 12, Man said that legislators will discuss and decide on solutions to overcome difficulties and obstacles related to institutions and policies. These solutions aim to create breakthroughs in completing infrastructure, optimising resources, and opening new avenues for development, ultimately ensuring the successful implementation of the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress.

During the 8-day session, legislators will focus on passing foundational laws and resolutions to streamline the apparatus, thereby promptly concretising the guidelines and resolutions issued by the Party Central Committee on this matter.

They will review and pass four draft laws: the Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on the Organisation of the NA, the revised Law on the Organisation of the Government, the revised Law on the Organisation of Local Governments, and the revised Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents. Additionally, five draft resolutions on restructuring the apparatus of the NA and the Government during the 15th NA term will also be decided.

The top legislator stated during this session, the legislature will consider and pass seven resolutions aimed at addressing key challenges and obstacles to boost the country's socio-economic development. These resolutions will also establish special mechanisms and policies for certain projects and initiatives. Among these are the revised 2025 socio-economic development plan, which targets a growth rate of at least 8%; the investment policy for the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway project; the development of metro lines in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by 2035; the plan for additional charter capital investment for the Vietnam Expressway Corporation for the 2024-2026 period; a resolution to pilot policies aimed at overcoming obstacles in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; and the construction of nuclear power plants in the central province of Ninh Thuan.

The National Assembly will also address personnel matters within its authority, in line with the Party’s regulations and State law, to ensure that the newly restructured apparatus operates effectively and efficiently, meeting the country's development needs in the coming period.

Man urged participating deputies to promote democracy, placing work efficiency at the highest; and contribute sincere, straightforward, and high-quality ideas to ensure that all matters on the session’s agenda are reviewed and passed with the highest level of unity and consensus, meeting practical requirements and political tasks, and fulfilling the expectations of voters and citizens nationwide./.