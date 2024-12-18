Making news
Leaders send sympathies after impact of Cyclone Chido on French territory
State President Luong Cuong on December 17 sent a message of sympathy to French President Emmanuel Macron over severe human and asset losses caused by Cyclone Chido in the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent sympathies to his French counterpart François Bayrou.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also offered sympathy to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Noel Barrot./.