Lao Cai strives to build, repair nearly 3,500 houses for the needy by May

Substandard houses in Van Ban district, Lao Cai province. (Photo: VNA)

The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is working to complete the construction of 2,852 houses and the repair of 641 others for the needy by this May.

In the 2024-2025 period, the province planned to replace 11,024 substandard houses. So far, it has built and repaired 7,531 houses.

Deputy Director of the province’s Construction Department Nguyen Quoc Huy said that it is a challenge to complete the remaining work by the end of May, especially in districts with a high number of unfinished houses, such as Bat Xat (521 houses) and Muong Khuong (2,269 houses).

He said the department has urged district and commune-level People's Committees in the districts of Van Ban, Bac Ha, Bat Xat, Muong Khuong, and Lao Cai city to speed up the house construction and repair.

They were asked to start construction projects before March 15. Particularly, Muong Khuong district authorities were asked to review and report difficulties as well as proposed solutions so that housing support projects can start before the end of this month.

Huy said that localities should promote and share good initiatives from the grassroots level such as organising labour exchange among households; centrally purchasing and gathering construction materials to reduce transportation costs./.