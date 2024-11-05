Making news
Lao Cai sets deadlines to rebuild typhoon-hit homes, eradicate substandard housing
The northwestern border province of Lao Cai has announced plans to complete the reconstruction of houses destroyed by recent Typhoon Yagi by the end of this year and to get rid of makeshift and dilapidated housing by June 30, 2025.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, the typhoon impacted approximately 6,689 local households. There have been 758 destroyed or severely damaged houses requiring complete rebuilding and 1,383 others in need of repair. Furthermore, 4,548 households have been forced to urgently evacuate from dangerous areas.
To assist revolutionary contributors, families of martyrs, and impoverished or near-poor groups in securing safe, stable, and disaster-proof homes, Lao Cai has set a goal of providing housing assistance to 8,227 households by September 2025. The project is projected to require an investment of over 337 billion VND (13.29 million USD).
The province plans to complete 70% of the target by the end of this year, with the districts of Si Ma Cai, Van Ban, Bao Thang, and Bao Yen, as well as Sa Pa township and Lao Cai city expected to achieve 100% of their goals toward doing away with makeshift and dilapidated housing.
Additionally, provincial authorities have issued guidelines on support policies for households impacted by Typhoon Yagi, under which each affected ones may receive financial assistance of up to 120 million VND.
Meanwhile, the province has established a 34-member provincial steering committee for eradicating temporary and dilapidated housing and supporting the recovery of homes damaged by the typhoon. The committee, chaired by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Dang Xuan Phong, is supported by an associated task force. During a recent virtual conference on efforts to do away with substandard housing and address storm damage, Phong emphasised that supporting impoverished and storm-affected residents requires coordination from the whole political system, enhanced leadership from Party organisations and administrations at all levels, and community-wide involvement./.