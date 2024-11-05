Kien Giang strives to attract tourists to finish the year on high note

Tourists at Long island in Phu Quoc island city (Photo: VNA)

The southern province of Kien Giang is intensifying efforts to meet the anticipated surge in tourist demand during the final two months of the year.

Nguyen Chi Thanh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, said that the department has directed tourism firms to improve environmental sanitation, enhance the quality of tourism products and services and create tours featuring event-related experiences.

Kien Giang is focusing on maintaining current domestic and international flight routes to Phu Quoc, a key destination in the province and working with related sectors and airlines to establish new routes, bringing more visitors to the island.

The department has organised professional training for organisations and individuals involved in community-based, agricultural, and rural tourism. It has also conducted surveys on rural tourism businesses, other service establishments, and stores specialising in selling items under One Commune One Product (OCOP) Programme in U Minh Thuong, An Minh, and Hon Dat districts, and the cities of Rach Gia and Ha Tien.

In the first ten months of 2024, Kien Giang welcomed 8.8 million visitors, including 813,364 foreign tourists, generating 21.5 trillion VND (about 849 million USD) in revenue.

Phu Quoc, the island city, accounted for over 5.2 million tourists - around 60% of Kien Giang’s total visitors and contributed 17.9 trillion VND to tourism revenue.

The province currently has 967 accommodation facilities with over 34,000 rooms, including 25 establishments rated 4-5 stars with more than 11,900 rooms, effectively meeting tourist demand. Phu Quoc, in particular, offers a convenient, modern, and world-class lodging system.

This year, Kien Giang has hosted a variety of promotional, cultural, art, sports, and media events to boost tourism. Notably, Rach Gia City organized a traditional festival commemorating the 156th death anniversary of national hero Nguyen Trung Truc, drawing approximately 1.6 million visitors.

In the third quarter of 2024, Phu Quoc experienced a notable recovery in international tourism, welcoming many international flights. At the end of October, the island received two tour groups from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with 400 guests each, marking the return of the Eastern European tourism market and laying a foundation for growth in the coming year.

Quang Xuan Lua, Director of the Kien Giang Centre for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion, noted that the arrival of these Eastern European tour groups after a year of effort opens up numerous opportunities for Czech and Slovak businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore partnerships and investments in various fields on Phu Quoc Island./.