Joint actions urged to protect wild animals
An event was held at Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh on May 22 to call for joint actions for wild animals, with the support of the US Agency for International Development through the Biodiversity Conservation Activity, a component of the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project (VFBC).
This event is among activities in response to the International Day of Biological Diversity (May 22), aiming to raise public awareness, responsibility and action on biodiversity conservation.
Bradley Bessire, USAID/Vietnam Deputy Mission Director, said that through the Biodiversity Conservation Activity, the USAID has cooperated with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to provide technical and financial support to 21 locations across Vietnam to develop an effective reserve system and restore wildlife abundance.
The event contributes to raising public awareness about the role of preserving biodiversity values, thereby calling on people to act responsibly to sustain biodiversity as a global asset for future generations, he added.
Deputy head of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Agency Phan Viet Nga said that natural ecosystems and biodiversity resources in Vietnam are facing great challenges. Through this event, she called for the coordination of agencies, sectors, organisations and individuals to join hands to preserve the nation’s biodiversity.
At the event, more than 200 representatives of the local communities, agencies, departments, sectors and students in Vu Quang district responded to the call of the Vu Quang National Park and committed not to hunting or trading wild animals./.