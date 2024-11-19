IRONMAN 70.3: Nearly 1,500 athletes conquer Phu Quoc's tropical challenge

Anfrey Sharipov from Uzbekistan becomes the champion of the 2024 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc. (Photo: VOV)

Nearly 1,500 athletes checked in at the 2024 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc, the second season, which took place in Phu Quoc city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang from November 15-17.

The event featured a wide range of activities such as the Newborns Vietnam Run Out, Water Safety and lifeguard training, family-friendly Sunrise Sprint Vietnam and IRONKIDS Phu Quoc at the world-class resort and entertainment complex Phu Quoc Marina Integrated Resort Complex.

Athletes from over 61 countries, with star-studded lineup including six-time IRONMAN World Champion Mark Allen and IRONMAN Malaysia Hall of Fame inductee Yee Sze Mun as honourary guests, competed in a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride, and a 21km run, testing endurance against the island’s striking coastal backdrop.

Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Van Sau said the event helped promote sports tourism while positioning Phu Quoc as a leading destination for sports and tourism in the world.

The event’s emphasis on sustainability aligns with global movements toward responsible tourism. The organising board collaborated with the local administration to arrange water safety and lifeguard training for residents and hospitality staff, while the Newborns Vietnam Run Out charity event raised awareness of preventable health risks.

CEO of BIM Group Doan Quoc Huy stressed that the event was crucial in establishing Phu Quoc as Southeast Asia's sports tourism hub in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Operations Manager of IRONMAN Asia Karen Matthews said with its tropical setting, Phu Quoc offers the perfect blend of competition and relaxation for athletes and their families.

This year event offered 30 qualifying slots to the 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in Marbella, Spain, set for November 8-9, 2025./.