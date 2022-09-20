Intra-ASEAN power trade deal records positive outcomes

The Laos - Thailand - Malaysia - Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP) has been officially approved by governments of the ASEAN member countries involved in the ASEAN Vision 2020, opening up prospects of establishing an intra-bloc power grid system.



LTMS-PIP was initiated by the four countries in September 2014 to trade power among the neighbouring countries through the ASEAN Economic Community and ASEAN Power Grid.



It aims to create an energy security system for the region by connecting to a common power network through which members can share the supply and transmit electricity to each other, while countries with excess electricity will sell to those in need easily and conveniently.



Under the project, in June, Singapore started importing renewable energy from Laos through Thailand and Malaysia, after an initial two-year power purchase agreement was signed between Singapore’s Keppel Electric and Laos' state-owned Electricite du Laos (EDL).



Accordingly, Laos will export 30 MW of electricity in the dry season and 100 MW in the rainy season to Singapore in 2022 and 2023./.