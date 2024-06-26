Making news
International Yoga Day marked in Ben Tre for first time
The event, the first of its kind in Ben Tre, was co-organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City. It also aimed celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Vietnam-India diplomatic ties and the 17th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee Nguyen Thi Be Muoi said the International Yoga Day 2024 emphasises the role of women in social development, especially their contributions to families and national and global development.
She said yoga, with its comprehensive approach to improving physical and mental health, acts as a tool to empower women, helping them stay stronger in all aspects of life.
The official added that the event not only helps to promote cultural, sports, and tourism exchanges between India and Vietnam, including Ben Tre province, but also affirms the friendship and solidarity between the two peoples.
The celebration offers an opportunity for yogis and yoga clubs to exchange experiences, while promoting the image of Ben Tre and Vietnam in general to international friends, she said.
According to Secretary of the Indian Consulate General Deepak Yadav, the 2023 International Yoga Day drew the participation of 23.44 million people./.