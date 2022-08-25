Insignia presented to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam

President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presented the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen in Hanoi on August 24.



Speaking at the event, Nga congratulated Wiesen on fulfilling mission during her tenure in Vietnam and expressed deep thanks to her contributions to Vietnam on its way to sustainable development.



She emphasised that over the past 45 years since Vietnam’s entry to the United Nations (UN), the UN and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in particular have made important contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development and global integration, especially in poverty reduction, fulfillment of Millennial Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals, and response to global challenges such as climate change and COVID-19 pandemic.



Under the helm of Wiesen, UNDP worked closely with Vietnamese agencies and partners to successfully carry out the Country Programme 2017-2021, build another for 2022-2026 in which strategic orientations for development cooperation between UNDP and Vietnamese agencies were laid out.



Wiesen also directed UNDP to assist Vietnam in its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, promoted Vietnam’s participation in the UN peacekeeping mission, women empowerment, awareness-raising campaigns about the UN and Vietnam's significant contributions to the UN work among Vietnamese youths.



Nga expressed her gratitude for Wiesen’s contributions to Vietnam’s COVID-19 response and recovery via strengthening medical system, recovering green economy, social welfare and digital transformation.



She wished that UNDP would continue supporting Vietnam and contributing to maintaining peace and sustainable development in the world.



Wiesen expressed her belief that ties between UNDP and Vietnam, and between UNDP and VUFO will thrive in the future.



She affirmed that UNDP will promote cooperation with Vietnam in the coming time./.