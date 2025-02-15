India’s Republic Day celebrated in HCM City

Two collectives and six individuals from the VIFA are presented certificates of merit from the Chairperson of the HCM City People's Committee for their outstanding achievements in people-to-people diplomacy. (Photo: VNA)

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) hosted a gathering on February 14 in celebration of India’s 76th Republic Day (January 26,1950–2025), and 35 years since the establishment of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association of HCM City (VIFA).

Addressing the event, VIFA President Dr. Huynh Thanh Lap highlighted the significance of India's Republic Day on January 26, 1950, which marked the adoption of India's Constitution and the country's transition to a republic.

He emphasised the long-lasting relationship between Vietnam and India, which came into being through trade, cultural and art exchange, and religious links, adding that the historic meeting between then Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1954 brought the two countries closer together.

Bilateral relations have continuously obtained significant achievements across various fields since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, the strategic partnership in 2007, and the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, he said.

Lap reviewed VIFA’s activities over the last 35 years, especially in people-to-people diplomacy. The association hopes to enhance coordination with the Indian Consulate General, the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM), and the Indian community in HCM City to further expand and deepen the friendship between people of India and HCM City, thus helping strengthen the traditional solidarity and friendship between the two nations.

Vipra Pandey, Indian Consul General in HCM City, thanked HUFO for organising the event, saying that this stands as clear evidence of the deep and enduring friendship between India and Vietnam.

He spotlighted the countries' flourishing relationship in recent years, noting that India remains a reliable partner of Vietnam in digital transformation, renewable energy, and infrastructure development.

The diplomat applauded contributions by VIFA to promoting cultural exchanges and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Consul General, cooperation in trade, defence, security, education, health care, technology, and human resources training has grown stronger and more effective. Meanwhile, cultural exchanges and people-to-people interactions continue to thrive, reinforcing the close bonds between the two sides.

On the occasion, two collectives and six individuals from the friendship association were presented certificates of merit from the Chairperson of the HCM City People's Committee for their outstanding achievements in people-to-people diplomacy./.