Indian PM hosts official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese counterpart

Visiting Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an official welcome ceremony for the former at the presidential palace in New Delhi on August 1 morning. (Photo: VNA)

At the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played by a military band, followed by PM Chinh reviewing the Indian Armed Forces' guard of honour. Afterwards, the two PMs introduced the members of their respective delegations to each other.The state visit marks PM Chinh's first trip to India in his capacity as head of the Vietnamese government, and the first one by a Vietnamese PM to India in a decade.It aims to strengthen political trust and deepen multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and India, driving their comprehensive strategic partnership toward tangible and effective outcomes in various fields, including politics, diplomacy, security, defence, economy, trade, and investment.The trip also provides an opportunity for both nations to share their stances on regional and international security and strategic issues, affirming their mutual support within multilateral forums of common interest.