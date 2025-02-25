“India corner” opens at Ben Tre library, one of 20 in southern Vietnam

Representatives from the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and Ben Tre province visit "India Corner" at Nguyen Dinh Chieu Library. (Photo: VNA)

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in the southern province of Ben Tre and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City on February 24 held a ceremony to inaugurate the India Corner at the Nguyen Dinh Chieu Library.

The India Corner, donated by the Consul General of India, includes shelves, tables, computers, and over 100 books and brochures on various topics.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Vipra Pandey, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said that more than 20 India Corners have been set up at universities, cities and provinces in the southern part of Vietnam. This is envisioned as a space where knowledge is shared, cultures are explored, and relationships are built.

With its diverse collection of resources, this place is an inspiration for those interested in learning about India and creating opportunities for exchanges, he said.

Dr. Vipra Pandey said he hopes that the India Corner will help people come closer together to exchange ideas and enhance understanding. He also recommended that Ben Tre province explore more avenues of cooperation with India, especially in the fields of education and cultural exchange.

Chairman of Ben Tre provincial People's Committee Tran Ngoc Tam presents a letter of thanks to the Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City Dr. Vipra Pandey. (Photo: VNA)

The Consulate General is committed to supporting and facilitating meaningful exchange activities, such as providing scholarships for post-graduate training in India, organising exchange programmes for teachers and researchers, and fostering collaboration between educational organisations in India and Ben Tre. Additionally, it will organise seminars on Indian language and culture, support joint research projects in agriculture, technology, and sustainable development which are areas of great significance to both India and Vietnam.

Tran Thi Kieu Ton, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ben Tre, affirmed that the India Corner is an ideal space for readers wishing to learn about the country and people of India. It also serves as a channel that helps promote understanding and strengthen the friendship between the two nations and their.

Ton said the province’s culture sector will engage in activities to effectively utilise the India Corner./.