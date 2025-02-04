Important breakthroughs open up new phase of cooperation with Middle East, Africa: official

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) holds talks with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai on October 28, 2024 (local time) (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang has affirmed that important breakthroughs contributed to opening up a new phase of cooperation between Vietnam and countries in the Middle East and African regions in 2024.

In her article, Hang asserted that these are truly regions with great cooperation potential, covering a vast area of over 36 million square kilometres and a large market of more than 1.6 billion people, and boasting a favourable geographical location, diverse and abundant natural resources, and ample financial resources.

In 2024, despite facing some challenges in politics and security, along with the general difficulties of the global economy, the situation in the Middle East and Africa still showed many notable improvements. Conflicts and hotspots were challenges, but the trends of easing tensions, reconciliation, and diversifying foreign relations continued to be promoted. Economic growth did not reach the expected levels, but many countries in the region achieved significant milestones in economic reforms, reducing dependence on oil, and increasing strategic autonomy in areas such as economy, energy security, and food security. Some Gulf countries continued to emerge as global leaders in green transition, digital transformation, sustainable growth, and artificial intelligence.

These are important foundations that create a favourable environment to promote cooperation between Vietnam and the Middle East and African countries. Moreover, the potential for further expanding substantive cooperation in various fields between the two sides remains vast, she wrote.



Political-diplomatic relations enter new phase of development

According to the official, last year, the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the countries in the regions reached important milestones with historical significance, marking a new phase in their relationships.

Vibrant high-level delegation exchanges contributed significantly to strengthening the good political relations, consolidating personal ties between the countries’ leaders, while also opening up great opportunities for cooperation between the two sides. Notably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, participation in the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII8), and working visit to Saudi Arabia from October 27 to November 1 demonstrated a new mindset, a new strategic vision, and the strong determination of Vietnam’s high-ranking leaders to elevate relations with these three countries to a new, stronger, and more comprehensive phase, with broader opportunities.

During Chinh’s official visit to the UAE, the two countries announced the upgrade of their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, making the UAE the first country in the Middle East and Africa to have this cooperation framework with Vietnam. This opens up a new development space for bilateral relations and expands Vietnam's Comprehensive Partnership network to 14 countries.

In 2024, the Presidents of Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique also made official visits to Vietnam, marking the first by the leaders of both countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations, affirming the importance both nations place on developing their good traditional ties with Vietnam. These trips laid the foundation for promoting collaboration in various fields, including traditional areas such as politics, economy, trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, and processing industries, while also opening up new fields of cooperation such as construction, infrastructure, seaports, and mining.

Foreign relations activities between the Communist Party of Vietnam and major political and ruling parties in the regions, as well as between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the parliaments of Middle Eastern and African countries, have been effectively and synchronously promoted, further strengthening political trust and close ties, contributing to advancing multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the regional countries.

Economic cooperation continues to be a pillar in bilateral relations

In her article, Hang affirmed that investment cooperation has become a highlight in economic relations between the two sides. In the first 10 months of 2024, the total direct investment from countries in the regions into Vietnam reached 5.1 billion USD, an increase of 113% compared to the same period last year.

Vietnam and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), marking the first free trade agreement between Vietnam and an Arab country. It is expected to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods to access and gain a firm foothold in the Middle Eastern market.

In the year, ministries, sectors, and localities promoted domestic capacity and enhancing international cooperation to expand the development of Vietnam's Halal industry.

For 2025, the global situation and that in the Middle East and African regions are forecast to continue evolving in a complex manner, with numerous potential risks of instability. However, the economy of the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow positively, at a rate of over 4%, thanks to the economic reform policies that the countries are actively implementing.

To effectively improve Vietnam’s cooperation with the regions, Hang said that her ministry will continue to concretise the agreements and commitments made during high-level visits, creating new momentum for economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and contributing to strengthening the relationship between Vietnam and the countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Attention will be paid to strengthening and developing the foundation of good political relations through enhancing exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones; implementing the review and summary of projects to develop relations with the regions and building long-term strategies and directions for cooperation in the new phase; and reinforcing and strengthening the network of Vietnam's representative offices there.

Vietnam will continue to improve the effectiveness of economic diplomacy, considering it a focal point in cooperation with the countries in the region, with the approach of placing people, businesses, and localities at the centre of service.

The deputy minister also highlighted the need to strengthen the organisation of cultural diplomacy activities and people-to-people exchanges, and enhance the effectiveness of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens and businesses in the regions./.