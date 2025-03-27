HUST expected to be among Asia’s 100 leading universities by 2045

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology is placed 388th in the 2025 Asia University Rankings (QS AUR 2025). (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) is targeted to become one of 100 leading universities in Asia by 2045, according to a project on developing the university recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long.

Under the project, the HUST will be a modern higher education institution, ranking among the top in Asia in the fields of engineering and technology. It aims to be a hub for training and nurturing talent, research and innovation, playing a leading role in the Vietnamese higher education system in areas that support the development of strategic technologies and industries such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, electronics, semiconductors, digital technology, robotics and automation, energy, environment, biotechnology, and advanced materials. It is expected to greatly contribute to the socio-economic development of Hanoi, the Red River Delta region, and the entire country.

By 2030, 85% of its lecturers hold doctoral degrees, of which 30% hold the professor or associate professor title and 10% are foreign prestigious lecturers and scientists. At that time, at least 25% of all training programmes are taught in English. It aims to train at least 8,000 engineers, masters, and PhD holders in fields supporting the development of strategic technologies and industries. It also targets to get an average of 1.6 scientific publications per lecturer per year in Web of Science and SCOPUS; an average of 25 to 30 recognised intellectual property rights per year, including patents and utility solutions; four to six programmes ranked in the top 300-500 regionally and globally; and at least six products of the university’s scientific research and technological development activities successfully commercialised.

It eyes to incubate at least 10 spin-off and startup companies with mobilised capital of over 10 million USD.

The HUST will be among the top 100-150 institutions in Asia according to reputable international rankings by 2035 before entering top 100 by 2045.

Under the newly-approved project, to achieve the goals, more investment is needed to expand the university, and improve its infrastructure, including the construction of its branch in neighbouring Hung Yen province and the upgrade of its labs in Hanoi.

A HUST Innovation Centre will be built and developed into an innovation centre of Hanoi.

The 2025 Asia University Rankings (QS AUR 2025), the Hanoi University of Science and Technology is placed 388th.

The QS rankings are based on a comprehensive assessment of 11 indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per paper, and international faculty. The 2025 edition evaluated 984 Asian universities, with 142 institutions making their debut. Seventeen Vietnamese universities listed in QS Asia University rankings./.