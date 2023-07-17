Huong Viet Sinh: Providing Safe Boarding Meals for 30 Elementary and Middle Schools in Hanoi

Huong Viet Sinh Company Limited was established on March 5, 2012, with an investment capital of approximately 300 billion dong (12,813 US dollars). The company invested in the construction of two safe vegetable farming areas, following VietGAP standards, with a total area of nearly 20ha in Tien Du district, Bac Ninh province. Additionally, the company operates a production and food processing facility, as well as meal preparation in Hanoi with an area of nearly 2,000m2 , and in Bac Ninh city with an area of 1,200m2.

In 2014, with its new management approach, Huong Viet Sinh Company became a trusted partner of 30 elementary and middle schools in Hanoi to provide meals for students, meeting the expectations of parents whose children eat at school. A greenhouse area for cultivating vegetables at Huong Viet Sinh Company. Representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Hanoi Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Management Sub-Department are inspecting the quality of greenhouse-grown plants at the company in Bac Ninh province. A worker at Huong Viet Sinh Company wash vegetables with ozone in preparing meals for schools in Hanoi. Making industrial pork sausage at Huong Viet Sinh Company. With its growing scale, Huong Viet Sinh Company has relocated its headquarters to Long Bien district, Hanoi. In 2019, Huong Viet Sinh Company became a food supplier partner for the Government Office. Currently, the company provides meals for 114 schools in Hanoi and Bac Ninh.

Vu Lan Sinh, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Huong Viet Sinh Company, stated that since 2019, the company has implemented a Food Safety Management System according to ISO 22000 standards, which is recognized by UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service), and has practiced the 5S Japanese management system in managing the quality and operation of the company's kitchen system.

Vu Lan Sinh affirms that, to ensure food safety, the company has implemented synchronized measures. These include sourcing safe ingredients for food production and processing, following a closed-loop system, and having a team of agricultural engineers supervising the cultivation process according to established procedures. Food safety for ingredients such as tofu, mung bean sprouts, rice noodles, pho noodles, and processed meat products which received 3-star and 4-star OCOP (One Commune One Product), is particularly ensured.

Workers at Huong Viet Sinh Company are preparing industrial meals for schools in Hanoi.

The meals are packed in boxes and transported on refrigerated trucks by Huong Viet Sinh Company.

Meals for students at Dich Vong School, Cau Giay District (Hanoi), prepared and served by Huong Viet Sinh Company at 11am daily.

For processed food, the company has dedicated staff for sample collection and specialized tools for proper storage, including labeling and archiving according to the regulations of the Ministry of Health. Currently, Huong Viet Sinh Company has invested in nearly 40 specialized closed-box trucks for safe transportation of food and meals to customers. The entire system of food processing and kitchen facilities in the company is equipped with cameras to ensure food safety and security. This allows remote monitoring of food delivery and meal preparation activities in the kitchen.

Speaking about the future direction of the company, Pham Quang Hoan, the CEO of Huong Viet Sinh Company, said, "We will steadfastly pursue our missions and established policies, daringly adjust and innovate management methods, business strategies, technological advancements, and techniques... to stride confidently towards success and sustainable development"./.