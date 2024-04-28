Hue Traditional Cuisine Week 2024 opens

The five-day event aims to honour and promote the culinary cultural values of the former imperial capital while introducing new tourism products to attract more domestic and international tourists to the city.



Vice Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee Truong Dinh Hanh said that the event will contribute to the process of compiling a dossier seeking the inclusion of Hue cuisine in the national intangible cultural heritage as well as UNESCO’s recognition as world cultural heritage, and is also an activity to position Hue among the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of culinary creativity by 2025.



With 71 booths, food lovers have a chance to enjoy the fine taste of traditional Hue dishes and explore the quintessence of dishes of three regions across the country.



Residents and tourists can also watch skillful cooking demonstrations put on by Master Chefs and Vietnamese culinary artists at a culinary space set up for the festival./.