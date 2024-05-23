Hue develops green tourism to preserve heritage

The Complex of Hue Monuments was recognised as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site in 1993. Alongside financial and technical support from UNESCO and international organisations, Thua Thien-Hue province has also strived to preserve and promote the value of its heritage sites. One such effort is the development of a green, sustainable tourism environment within the Complex. The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre recently opened a green tourism route, through which eco-friendly vehicles tour the Gia Long Tomb area. The site is suitable for developing into a green heritage destination thanks to its ecological landscape and unique heritage value.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre has put clean water refilling stations into operation at several heritage sites around Hue, which has significantly reduced the amount of plastic bottles and waste.

The former imperial capital is set to develop additional routes and tours associated with green tourism to ensure that it lives up to its recently-received award as an “ASEAN Clean Tourist City” in January in Laos.

UNESCO recognises Thua Thien-Hue as a leading locality in heritage preservation in Vietnam. Apart from the efforts of the local government, it is also expected that more visitors will further elevate the value of local tourism and heritage sites./.