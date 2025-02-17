Making news
Homeland Spring held for OVs in Bangladesh
In his address, Ambassador Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasised that despite the challenges in 2024, Vietnam, under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the management of the State, has seized new opportunities and achieved remarkable growth.
He said traditional friendship between Vietnam and Bangladesh continued to flourish in 2024, with diplomatic and political activities being carried out regularly and effectively. Economic and trade cooperation remained a bright spot, with bilateral trade reaching 1.1 billion USD. Businesses from both nations have shown increasing interest in each other’s markets and are eager to explore further opportunities for collaboration. Vietnam remains a steadfast friend to Bangladesh, and the two countries continue to support each other in international forums and mechanisms, he added.
On behalf of the Liaison Board of the Vietnamese Community in Bangladesh, Nguyen Hoang Long expressed his thanks to the embassy for organising the warm and heartfelt Homeland Spring programme, which made the community feel as if they were celebrating Tet in their homeland. He said the community is proud of Vietnam’s cultural traditions and stays united to look toward the homeland. He hoped for more cultural activities that highlight Vietnam’s rich heritage in Bangladesh./.