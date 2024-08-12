Hoi An - Japan cultural exchange programme opens

Artists reenact the wedding procession of Vietnamese Princess Ngoc Hoa and Japanese merchant Araki Sotaro. (Photo: VNA)



The 20th Hoi An - Japan Cultural Exchange Programme kicks-off this week in Hoi An City, the central province of Quang Nam, with many activities planned to preserve and develop unique folk arts, attracting many tourists and locals to participate.

The ancient city is recognised as one of the locations where the relationship between Japan and Vietnam started more than 400 years ago, with a thriving trading partnership at Hoi An trade port.

To maintain and strengthen the relationship, the city has recently worked to foster friendship, cooperation and exchange in various fields with Japanese partners and communities, including the cultural exchange programme.

The programme is a unique cultural and artistic activity held annually since 2003. It has seen increased investment, jointly implemented by Vietnamese and Japanese artisans and artists.

Nguyen Van Son, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, pointed out the long-standing friendship between the two countries as well as their shared history, culture, and customs.

"Continuing the journey of more than 400 years in history, the relationship between Japan and Hoi An city has long been nurtured by generations through cooperation activities in many fields established between the city and Japanese organisations and localities," he said./.