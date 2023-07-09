The theatre, located at 40 - 40A Hang Bai street in Hoan Kiem district, was built by the MPS and the Hanoi People’s Committee with a view to creating a cultural facility connected with the cultural structures, historical relic sites, and landscapes around Hoan Kiem Lake (also called Ho Guom, or Sword Lake) to host high-quality cultural activities serving the public’s demand.



Built from December 2021, the modern and international-level building includes a 900-seat auditorium, a 500-seat one, a space for exhibitions, an area for conferences and workshops, and a multi-functional zone, among others. It will be a venue for political, cultural, and artistic events of the Party, State, MPS, and Hanoi and act as an international convention centre.



Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Chinh stressed that the Party always attaches importance to the role of culture, which is the spiritual foundation of the society, the target and momentum of national development, and also holds an important role in the formation of human dignity and national identity.



He considered the building of the Ho Guom Opera as a demonstration of the special attention from the Central Public Security Party Committee, MPS leaders, and the Hanoi People’s Committee to cultural affairs, helping implement the Party and State’s viewpoints and guidelines on culture.



The theatre is an ideal destination for Hanoians and people from nationwide to enjoy arts, he said, asking the MPS to manage and run the facility scientifically and effectively so that it can become a truly key structure of the people’s public security force and Hanoi.



The PM ordered the MPS to enhance the opera’s cooperation with others across Vietnam and in the world while training to improve the staff’s capacity to meet requirements for hosting high-quality art programmes.



He also told ministries and sectors, especially the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Hanoi authorities, to work with the MPS to connect the Ho Guom Opera with other cultural structures to help popularise the culture and tourism of Hanoi and Vietnam at large.



In addition, the Government leader also highly valued the theatre’s accessible design for people with disabilities and special disadvantages, saying that it helps ensure no one is left behind in benefiting from national development./.