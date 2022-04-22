Highest priority given to ensuring life, property safety of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine: Spokeswoman

The highest priority of the Vietnamese Party and State is to ensure security, life and property safety, as well as legal and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities in Ukraine and related regions, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on April 21.



In that spirit, since the conflict in Ukraine has intensified, apart from citizen protection and evacuation, the Vietnamese Embassy in the country has regularly contacted local competent agencies, urging them to take necessary measures to protect assets of Vietnamese citizens and businesses there, according to the spokesperson.



The embassy has also coordinated with Vietnamese associations in Ukraine and sent staff members to the areas where many Vietnamese people are living to protect their assets, minimising property losses to them.



The foreign ministry said as of March 30, it had coordinated with relevant ministries, agencies and Vietnamese representative offices in Ukraine to evacuate around 5,200 Vietnamese people and their family members.



They also organised six flights bringing home nearly 1,700 people, and helped tens of thousands of others return to Vietnam on commercial flights, with transparency ensured, Hang said./.