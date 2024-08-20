“Heritage Journey” connects Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay

Quan Lan island in Bai Tu Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh has approved a new cruise tour that connects the world natural heritage of Ha Long Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay.

The “Heritage Journey” is the only cruise tour that connects the Ha Long Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay. It is the most luxurious overnight tour on Ha Long Bay this summer.

Notably, the "Heritage Journey" which lasts at least 3 days and 2 nights, use Grand Pioneers Cruise of Viet Thuan Group. The vessels is qualified to operate in restricted offshore waters and meets strict safety and environmental standards. Each day, the cruise ship travels for a minimum of 6-8 hours, four times longer than a regular tour. Currently, Grand Pioneers Cruise is the first vessel that is licensed to travel the farthest in the Bai Tu Long Bay.

Departing from Tuan Chau port, the cruise vessel takes passengers to visit the starting points of Ha Long Bay including Dau Go cave, Cho Da islet, Ga Choi islet, Dinh Huong islet, Titop island, Sung Sot cave to the ending points - Xuong Rong island, and Vung Vieng fishing village.

In particular, this unique cruise takes visitors to very difficult-to-reach places such as the Stone Park which is considered an "outdoor geological museum" that is about 320 million years old.

The “Heritage Journey" is the premise for launching new products, offering new experiences, and renovating Ha Long Bay tourism in particular and Vietnam's sea tourism in general.

This direction is also expected to create a new trend for high-end resort tourism on the bay, help attract high-end tourist markets in the future, reduce pressure on the core area of Ha Long Bay, and aim for green and sustainable tourism development.

The Bai Tu Long Bay, extending through Cam Pha and Van Don, boasts stunning natural landscapes and appealing tourist routes. The ecosystem of Bai Tu Long National Park, recognised as the 38th ASEAN Heritage Park, preserves the landscape, flora, and fauna ecosystem, as well as cultural and historical values.

The bay borders Ha Long to the southwest, the East Sea to the east, the mainland of Cam Pha city to the west, and Co To island district to the northeast. The Bai Tu Long Bay consists of hundreds of islands, both large and small, many of which are large and inhabited./.