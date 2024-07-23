HCM City plans to build three int’l passenger terminals to boost tourism

An international cruise ship at Nha Rong -Khanh Hoi port, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)



Ho Chi Minh City plans to construct three international passenger terminals in the Can Gio coastal urban area, Mui Den Do, and Ben Nghe port as part of its efforts to develop waterway transport and attract tourists.

Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Transport, stated that the three international passenger terminals have been included in the city’s General Planning adjustment project until 2040, with a vision to 2060, set to be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval soon.



He noted the terminal to be built in the Can Gio coastal urban area will be able to cater for ships of up to 100,000 GT (gross tonnage), the one in Mui Den Do can serve ships of up to 60,000 GT, and that in Ben Nghe port for ships of up to 30,000 GT. These terminals will be equipped with modern facilities and services, including dedicated docking areas, luxurious reception zones, dining, shopping, and entertainment services to enhance tourist experiences.



HCM City, with its 23km-long coastline and a dense network of rivers and canals, holds significant potential for developing eco-tourism and urban waterway tourism.



The 80km Saigon River is the largest of its kind in the city, capable of accommodating large sea and tourist vessels and connecting the city with other localities in the southeastern and Mekong Delta regions, and Cambodia.



Over the past years, international passenger ships coming to HCM City have had to dock at cargo ports like Nha Rong - Khanh Hoi and Hiep Phuoc ports, which does not meet maritime safety and security requirements. The lack of dedicated docking facilities has hampered many cruise lines from bringing tourists to HCM City, thus affecting tourism revenue and related services such as restaurant, hotel, and retail.



The Department of Tourism estimated that cruise tourists spend an average of 100 USD per day, a significant source of revenue that remains fully untapped./.