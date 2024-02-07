Making news
HCM City opens Tet book street festival 2024
Among the three main zones, Zone A (from Nguyen Hue street to Pasteur street) displays unique publications and photos, rare and valuable books. Zone B (from Pasteur to Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street) is reserved for technology in the book industry like audio and electronic books. Meanwhile, Zone C (from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia to the Quach Thi Trang roundabout) includes book pavilions, an entertainment area for children, and a rest area for visitors.
Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications, said a new and interesting thing at this year’s festival is that more than 16,000 books will be presented as gifts for visitors. Organisers hope that presenting books as gifts will become a popular practice of the local political system, people, and businesses.
For the last more than 10 years, the book street festival has become a unique and typical cultural event of HCM City every Tet, giving domestic and foreign visitors a springtime destination and helping promote the reading habit in the local community.
The Tet book street festival 2024 is scheduled to last through February 14 (the fifth day of the Year of the Dragon)./.