Hanoi’s craft villages to make entry into global creative network

Bat Trang ceramic products not only serve people in their daily life, but also have high aesthetic value thanks to the amazing craftsmanship and artisans' creativity. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

A ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel to honour the recognition of Hanoi’s two traditional craft villages, Bat Trang ceramic village in Gia Lam district and Van Phuc silk village in Ha Dong district as members of the World Crafts Cities Network.

The recognition, granted in late 2024, marks a significant milestone as these villages become Vietnam's first traditional craft communities to join the prestigious global network. They represent the 67th and 68th craft villages recognised worldwide, establishing Vietnam as the 28th country to receive this acknowledgement.

This achievement reinforces Hanoi’s position on the world cultural map while opening new opportunities for the villages to enhance their competitive edge, preserve traditional values, expand market reach, bolster international cultural exchange, and foster sustainable development.

On the occasion, Hanoi will arrange an extensive cultural showcase, featuring dedicated spaces for Van Phuc silk and Bat Trang ceramics, alongside international artisans' works. Visitors can explore traditional tea culture, local cuisine, and OCOP (One Commune One Product) items. Besides, live demonstrations by both local and international craftsmen will highlight the intricate artistry and help promote cultural exchange.

Van Phuc silk village is one of the most famous craft villages in Vietnam. The oldest national silk village, with a thousand-year-old history, still retains the tradition of weaving and preserves significant cultural and historical values.

During the feudal time, Van Phuc silk was chosen to make national costumes for the Nguyen Dynasty kings (1802-1945). In 1931, for the first time, Van Phuc silk was introduced internationally at the Marseille fair and the French considered it one of the most sophisticated and beautiful silk lines of Indochina. By 1958, the silk was exported to Eastern European countries and today it is still a favoured product for many domestic and foreign consumers. The silk has been famous for its durability, beauty and softness. That special and unique feature is thanks to the skilled hands and experience of the local people.

Meanwhile, when talking about traditional craft villages in Hanoi, people often think of Bat Trang ceramic craft village, about 10km southeast of the city centre, in Bat Trang commune. Through many ups and downs of history, the village still retains its tradition of making ceramic and pottery from the soil. Bat Trang ceramic products not only serve people in their daily life, but also have high aesthetic value thanks to the amazing craftsmanship and artisans' creativity./.