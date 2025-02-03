Hanoi welcomes 1 million tourists during Tet holiday

The capital city of Hanoi hosted some 1 million tourists during the nine-day Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday which began on January 25, marking a 6% increase from the previous year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

International arrivals showed particularly strong growth, with about 142,000 visitors, representing a 15.8% rise as compared to 2024. The majority of them came from China, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), the US, the UK, Malaysia, India, Germany, France, and Japan. Domestic tourism also saw healthy growth of 5%, with 859,000 tourist arrivals.



Director of the tourism department Dang Huong Giang attributed the robust performance to proactive preparation by local tourism facilities, which introduced new and attractive programmes ahead of the holiday season.

The capital city hosted numerous vibrant events that showcased traditional Tet celebrations of the Red River delta region, including the Tet at Vietnamese village at Mong Phu communal house in Duong Lam ancient village in the outlying township of Son Tay, firework displays, and art performances.

Major festivals scheduled for early 2025 comprise the 236th celebration of the Ngoc Hoi - Dong Da victory in Dong Da district, Huong Pagoda festival in My Duc district, Giong festival at Soc temple in Soc Son district, and Co Loa festival in Dong Anh district.

Looking ahead, the department will continue to strengthen tourism promotion efforts while working with districts to organise spring tours and major festivals, connecting visitors with historical sites, craft villages, and high-quality agricultural product markets./.