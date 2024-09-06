Hanoi tourist attractions to come alive during Autumn Festival

Dragon dance at 2023 Hanoi Autumn Festival (Photo: VNA)



The 2024 Hanoi Autumn Festival, from September 12-15, is expected to attract revelers to local tourist sites with a wide range of activities.

It forms part of the events in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day (October 10), Deputy Director of the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) Nguyen Tran Quang said on September 5.

Festival-goers will get a chance to feel as if they have travelled back in time a few decades with displays and re-enactments, and be treated to Hanoi’s signature dishes such as 'com' or young green rice flakes, lotus-scented tea, and “banh mi”, along with art activities.

Nguyen Huu Viet, head of the HPA’s Tourism Promotion Department, said the opening ceremony is scheduled for September 13 at the flower garden near Ba Kieu Temple in Hoan Kiem district, with a special art programme.

There will be a trip to some tourist destinations in the city, and a seminar at the UNESCO-recognised Thang Long Imperial Citadel on September 12.

The festival will also feature fashion shows, a programme in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, street art performances at Hoan Kiem’s pedestrian space re-enacting locals waving flags and flowers to welcome the victorious army, as well as traditional dances, and handicrafts.

It is set to promote Hanoi’s image, culture, and tourism to domestic and international friends, and raise public awareness of culture preservation, contributing to local socio-economic development, said Quang.

Notably, 15 cities and provinces, and a number of travel firms and lodging facilities in Hanoi have registered to showcase their products and services during the festival.

The first edition in 2023 attracted about 80,000 visitors./.