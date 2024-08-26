Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2024 underway

Visitors to Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2024 opened on Tran Nhan Tong pedestrian street in the capital city's Hai Ba Trung district on August 23 evening.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of the municipal Tourism Department Tran Trung Hieu said that the annual event aims to promote the capital’s image as a safe, friendly, quality, and attractive destination to draw more visitors to Hanoi during the National Day holiday (August 31-September 3). It’s also meant to mark the 70th anniversary of the city’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024) and respond to the Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024.

The three-day festival is introducing Vietnamese-branded tourism gifts to domestic and foreign tourists, helping boost the industry, and contributing to strengthening tourism and cultural connections.

It also helps preserve, honour, and bring into play the unique values of local cultural heritage and traditional crafts in tourism development, said Hieu.

This year’s festival, which comprises 70-80 booths, highlights Hanoi’s typical dishes and promote food tours – a tourism trend in many countries. Visitors will not only experience food or drinks but also the cultural identity and life of the community at the destination, helping them explore the cultural story of Hanoi behind each gift.

Various activities are scheduled to take place during the festival, including displaying exquisite tourism gift products, introducing tours, offering tour vouchers, and launching promotional programmes by local travel businesses, along with street circus, hip-hop, and flash mob performances./