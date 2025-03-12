Hanoi to renovate Hoan Kiem Lake area for park development

The commercial centre building, commonly known as the ‘Shark Jaw’ (Ham Ca Map) building, at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square by Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)



Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan has requested a renovation plan for the eastern side of Hoan Kiem Lake, envisioning it as a special square and park zone.



The renovation project will involve extensive surveys to assess key architectural landmarks, historical sites, and cultural icons that warrant preservation. The aim is to propose new functions for the facilities to ensure they blend harmoniously with the area's scenic landscape and historical significance.



On March 11, Tuan instructed the Department of Finance to swiftly establish a working group responsible for planning and revamping the Hoan Kiem Lake area, including the iconic Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square. It must draft a document on the investment policy for the special square and park zone and submit to the permanent members and the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee by March 13, 2025.



To support the plan, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned to provide a detailed 1:500 scale topographic map of the area for the Hoan Kiem district People's Committee and the Hanoi Urban Planning Institute. Additionally, the department will compile cadastral data to facilitate site clearance, compensation, and support mechanisms. Adjustments to land use plans should also be proposed to ensure seamless project implementation.



The project will also include a three-level underground space beneath the eastern side of Hoan Kiem Lake. This underground development will connect to the C9 station of the Nam Thang Long - Tran Hung Dao metro line. Measures will be taken to safeguard nearby heritage structures during the construction process, while functions for underground spaces will be proposed to optimise land use and meet public demand.

An aerial view of a section of the Nhon - Hanoi Station urban railway (Photo: VNA)

Tuan urged all departments to accelerate their proposals to execute the project. The development will unfold in two phases: the initial phase will involve the construction of the above-ground park and square using public investment, while the second phase will introduce underground facilities integrated with the C9 metro station following the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model.



To address the needs of displaced residents, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with proposing maximum compensation policies. Eligible households will be offered resettlement land in the outlying district of Dong Anh. Meanwhile, resettlement housing will be sold to those not qualifying for land compensation.



In anticipation of resettlement demand, the city is fast-tracking a review of approximately 100ha of land in Dong Anh district to ensure sufficient space for resettlement efforts linked to this and other major development projects in Hanoi./.