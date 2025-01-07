Hanoi to host heartwarming Tet celebration for the less fortunate

A "banh chung" making event in the Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village (Photo: Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village)

The Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in Hanoi’s outlying Son Tay township will host a special Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration for the less fortunate on January 19, its management board announced on January 6.

At the heart of the celebration will be the erection of a Neu tree - a bamboo pole adorned with symbolic items in the courtyard. This ancient ritual is believed to ward off bad luck from the past year and usher in peace and prosperity for the new year.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a banh chung (square glutinous rice cake) making event will take place at the Ba Na ethnic village's courtyard. This communal activity is expected to draw around 200 participants, transforming a culinary tradition into a meaningful fundraising effort. The goal is to raise funds from organisations, individuals, and the broader Vietnamese community to support those in need.

The event's generosity will extend further with the distribution of 660 gift packages, each valued between 1 to 2 million VND (39 - 79 USD), for the disadvantaged and policy beneficiaries in Thanh Hoa and Tuyen Quang provinces; various parts of Hanoi, including Son Tay township, Thach That and Ba Vi districts; victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Muoi hamlet, Son Tay township; and those living in the Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village.

Directed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, this event goes beyond charity. It also aims to introduce the unique cultural traditions of Vietnam's Tet to domestic and foreign visitors, foster the great national solidarity, and instill a sense of responsibility into younger generations to preserve and promote the nation’s cultural identity./.