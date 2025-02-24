Hanoi to construct three bridges crossing Red River

Nhat Tan Bridge is one of seven bridges spanning the Red River, connecting Tay Ho district with Dong Anh district in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi plans to build three bridges crossing the Red River between 2025 and 2030, with a total investment of approximately 47.982 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD).



The Hanoi People’s Committee has submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Council for approval of investment plans and adjustments to several public investment projects, including the three bridges.



The Tran Hung Dao Bridge will span 5.6 km, starting from the Tran Hung Dao - Tran Thanh Tong intersection in Hoan Kiem district and ending at Vu Duc Thuan street in Long Bien district. It will feature a six-span arch structure and a 43m width, with six lanes for motor vehicles. Its approach roads will be around 30m wide, with a combined length of 2.25 km. The project’s investment is estimated at 15.967 trillion VND (644 million USD), with the construction set for 2025 to 2027.



The Tu Lien Bridge and its connecting roads will be approximately 5.15 km, linking the Nghi Tam interchange in Tay Ho district with the Truong Sa interchange in Long Bien and Dong Anh districts. The project includes the 1km-long, 43m-wide Tu Lien Bridge, a Duong River bridge, a Duong River dyke overpass, and approach roads. The total investment is estimated at 20.171 trillion VND (814 million USD), with construction scheduled from 2025 to 2027.

Construction of Nhat Tan Bridge began in 2009 and was completed in 2015. (Photo: VNA)

The Ngoc Hoi Bridge project, part of Hanoi’s Ring Road 3.5, will cover 7.5 km, including the main bridge and approach roads. The bridge and its approach roads will stretch 7.2 km with a width of 33m, while the approach road on the Hung Yen side will extend 300m and be 60m wide. The total investment is projected at 11.844 trillion VND (478 million USD), funded by both state and local budgets. The construction is expected from 2025 to 2030.



The Hanoi People’s Council will hold a special session on February 25 to review and approve resolutions for these three major infrastructure projects./.