Making news
Hanoi opens food, pedestrian zone on Truc Bach Lake
The zone covers two streets, Ngu Xa and Nguyen Khac Hieu, traversing the centre of Dao Ngoc - Ngu Xa, the folk name for a 4.5ha islet on Truc Bach Lake in Truc Bach ward.
It focuses on developing existing restaurant and market activities, selling goods recognised under the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme, introducing the traditional Ngu Xa bronze casting at the bronze casting museum, and holding street cultural events on the weekend.
In spring festivals, local authorities will also organise traditional activities at historical and cultural relic sites such as Than Quang Pagoda and Ngu Xa Communal House.
The food zone is open all days and closed to vehicles from 6pm on Fridays to midnight on Sundays to serve pedestrians.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Ba Dinh People’s Committee Ta Nam Chien expressed his hope that the Dao Ngoc - Ngu Xa food and pedestrian zone will become a new culinary destination in the district while helping introduce local OCOP products and tourism gifts and honour the traditional bronze casting to contribute to Hanoi’s tourism development./.