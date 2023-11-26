Hanoi offers 15 night tourism products

On this occasion, the capital city introduced the light art experience space “Hanoi Night - Touching Point of Emotions,” and announced the decision recognising Hoan Kiem Lake, its surrounding areas and the Old Quarter as a city-level tourist area.



Organissers also launched a photo contest to promote the land and people of Hanoi.



Visitors enjoyed a performance of light art and contemporary folk music with the theme “The dialogue between light and architectural space.”



There was a visual art performance of 3D mapping at Quan Chuong Gate in the Old Quarter area, featuring impressive images with the theme of Hanoi's heritage, along with a workshop on Hang Trong paintings, and bamboo and rattan making.



Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang stressed that night tourism has been rolled out for many years, and regarded as a new opportunity in socio-economic development, adding the city has stepped up digital transformation and the communications work to facilitate this type of tourism.



Other activities in the series will take place until November 26./.