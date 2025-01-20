Hanoi makes the cut on list of world’s 50 best cities

The capital city of Hanoi's iconic Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: Hanoimoi.vn)

The capital city of Hanoi has made British magazine Time Out list of the world’s 50 best cities in 2025 for its stunning culture and history coupled with brilliant food.

Claiming the 21st position, Hanoi distinguishes itself through the remarkable blend of traditional charm and modern vitality. Time Out particularly highlighted the city's status as the cradle of Vietnamese culture, noting how the thousand-year-old city has birthed Vietnam’s most iconic thinkers, poets and artists, as well as the most well-known food.

It suggested visitors hit the streets of the city’s vast, walkable Old Quarter and follow the aromas of charcoal grills from Bun Cha Hang Quat and simmering stock pots from Pho Bung Hang Trong. Besides, tiny cafes in alleyways and on top of century-old shophouses around Hoan Kiem Lake are worth a try.

Hanoi is increasingly becoming recognised for its fine dining, with Vietnam's inaugural Michelin Guide awarding a star to three restaurants in 2023, namely Tam Vi, Hibana by Koki and Gia Restaurant. In 2024, the Halflington cocktail bar became Vietnam’s first entry on the World’s 50 Best List, according to the magazine.

Cape Town (South Africa) has been crowned the top destination for a city break this year on the back of its biodiversity and standout natural landscapes.

In the broader Asian context, Bangkok (Thailand) secured an impressive second place, while Chiang Mai (Thailand), Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong (China), Singapore, and Tokyo (Japan), among others, also made notable appearances on the list.

Meanwhile, other big cities like New York (the US), Melbourne (Australia), London (the UK), and Sydney (Australia) maintained their strong presence on the list for their distinctive appeals in arts, music, cuisine, and lifestyle.

Every year, Time out takes the pulse of city living by quizzing thousands of locals across the planet about life in their hometown. This year, it surveyed more than 18,500 city-dwellers to analyse their insights on everything from food, nightlife and culture to affordability, happiness, and the overall city vibe./.