Hanoi hosts 4th "For a Green Hanoi" cycling programme

People take part in the annual "For a Green Hanoi" cycling event on November 17 morning in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

More than 300 ambassadors, diplomats and officials from international organisations and hundreds of Hanoi residents joined the fourth annual "For a Green Hanoi" cycling event on November 17 morning in Hanoi.

Hosted by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) and local authorities, the event was held at the area around Thien Quang lake in Hai Ba Trung district.

Nguyen Ngoc Ky, HAUFO Chairman, said that the authorities and people of the capital always strive to develop urban areas, protect the environment, pay attention to educating young generations, and solve issues relating to urbanisation and ecological environment.

The cycling programme is expected to raise awareness among people living and working in Hanoi about preserving a green living environment, constantly taking actions to protect the environment, and reducing air pollution, Ky said.

Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama, who is also head of the diplomatic corps in Vietnam, said that he is very impressed with the activities held by the HAUFO, including the cycling programme.

According to him, cycling through peaceful streets in Hanoi also contributes to promoting the image of the thousand-year-old capital, and its elegant and hospitable people to international friends.

On this occasion, the organisers presented bicycles to ten needy students with good studying performance in Hai Ba Trung district./.